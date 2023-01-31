'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding
John Maytham speaks to UCT Graduate School of Business energy policy expert and Professor Anton Eberhardt.
On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed that SA’s loadshedding crisis should soon be declared a National State of Disaster.
Ramaphosa suggested the intervention in his closing remarks at the ANC NEC lekgotla at the Esselenpark Conference Centre.
The aim is to short-circuit legislative processes and bring forward a speedy response to the country's eminent electricity crisis.
But Eberhardt warns this may be a rushed decision that is not motivated by resolve, but rather a bid to lessen the blow of loadshedding to the ANC government before the 2024 elections.
There is a sense of panic prior to the elections so there is not a lot of clear thinking. It’s a dangerous time.Anton Eberhardt, Energy Policy Expert and Professor - UCT Graduate School of Business
He adds while the urgency is warranted, speedy interventions will still need to go through the necessary checks and balances.
What some are saying is that it would enable procurement to be short-circuited, enable public participation, maybe it could be a fast-track, but it won’t be immune to legal challenges.Anton Eberhardt, Energy Policy Expert and Professor - UCT Graduate School of Business
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Local
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".Read More
'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs
The statement follows reports that the tiger has been captured and sedated by a local security company on Monday.Read More
SPCA rescues 9 cats from flea-infested home
The owner will be facing charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.Read More
Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets
With a second tiger having escaped into Gauteng's urban landscape, the debate around keeping wild animals as pets has now intensified.Read More
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)
But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.Read More
Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman insists he did not violate bail conditions
The 52-year-old, who stands accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, was rearrested on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court and disappeared from his place of residence.Read More