A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn’t - Nhlanhla Lux





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli of Operation Dudula poses for a portrait at his home in Pimville, Soweto, on 22 April 2022.

Dlamini says his father was a career criminal and his mom worked as a cleaner in retail stores, and so he 'was raised by the community. His difficult childhood, he says, led to attending Jeppe High School for Boys, and then St Davids's Marist, in Inanda.

He says the contrast highlighted the socioeconomic disparities in his life.

At St David’s, during the day I am with absolutely rich kids, people whose lives are set and made, and at night, I take two taxis to go home, and I find myself back in Soweto every day of my life, graduating from sleeping on the kitchen floor to the dining room and eventually the bedroom. Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist

Dlamini says he grew up being the child who wore hand-me-downs from his friends at school. However, receiving an academic bursary and a sports bursary, enabled him to go to China for his first year of studies.

A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn’t, I had a fantastic mother who put me first… Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist

Dlamini adds that in Soweto they were told to hate white people, but the same white people shared lunch with him at school, and he also realised that the white kids were also taught to fear black people. He realised that it was a lie and there was no reason for them to be fearful.

How I got into politics, it’s not racial, but white people in South Africa understand a certain type of life and live in a bubble. Black people in South Africa live a certain type of life and live in a bubble, and I was privileged enough to experience both of these bubbles. Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist

I studied political sciences because I thought politics is the vehicle that will change the country so that the rich and poor must at some point come together… Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist

