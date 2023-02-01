'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person
On 4 March 1907, when María Branyas Morera was born in California, women weren't allowed to vote, both the first and second world wars were yet to take place, and the Titanic disaster was still a few years away.
It's incredible to think about the world events she has seen in her 115 years on earth.
In 2020, Branyas Morera made headlines after contracting and surviving Covid-19. Now she is sharing her advice for living a long life.
“Order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.María Branyas Morera, World's Oldest Person as of January 2023
