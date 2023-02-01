Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

1 February 2023 4:04 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
World's oldest person

María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life.

On 4 March 1907, when María Branyas Morera was born in California, women weren't allowed to vote, both the first and second world wars were yet to take place, and the Titanic disaster was still a few years away.

It's incredible to think about the world events she has seen in her 115 years on earth.

In 2020, Branyas Morera made headlines after contracting and surviving Covid-19. Now she is sharing her advice for living a long life.

“Order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.

María Branyas Morera, World's Oldest Person as of January 2023

On The Flash Drive, Producer Petrus shared her story with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown. Watch below.

@kfmza We’re not sure if this is sage advice or rosemary advice, but it’s good advice 😅👌🏼 Catch @carlwastie, @Zoe Brown and sometimes Producer @petrusbotha1 on #TheFlashDrive, weekdays from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5 🎧 #Kfm945 #Kfm #LifeLessons #Advice #CapeTown #RadioStation ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

Turn your drive home from drab to fab! Tune in to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown every weekday from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5

STAY UP TO DATE WITH KFM 94.5 ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person




