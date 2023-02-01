48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu





Bongani Bingwa speaks to University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu who survived an assassination attempt outside his Alice home in early January, where his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot dead.

Threats, forgery, fraud and intimidation have been Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s account as Vice- Chancellor of Fort Hare University, since he joined in 2017.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Buhlungu details one example of malfeasance at the institution - a cleaning contract that sought to inflate the price of 48 toilet rolls to R15 000.

The first shot, the first try was R15 000 invoice for 48 toilet rolls, of course overtime the person and his collaborators in our finance depart got emboldened it went into a few R100 000s… they were bold enough to issue additional invoices of R5 million.’’ Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

Further irregulaties include a questionable professor, Edwin Ijoema, who Buhlungu says is responsible for a lot of the rot at Fort Hare.

Ijoema resigned in February 2021 after the university laid criminal charges for the irregular admission and registration of two students, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

A lot of rot revolved around Professor Ijeoma. Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

We tell you for sure we have 15 to 26 cases of people who don’t meet the requirements. Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

Minister of Higher education Blade Nzimande has promised to speed up investigations, following a series of intimidation tactics at Fort Hare including assassinations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into the ongoing allegations of corruption and maladministration at the university.

