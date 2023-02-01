Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position. 1 February 2023 9:42 AM
How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid? Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt? 1 February 2023 8:46 AM
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a rel... 1 February 2023 8:43 AM
View all Local
Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it 'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member. 1 February 2023 8:19 AM
48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution. 1 February 2023 6:59 AM
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines. 31 January 2023 12:30 PM
View all Politics
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those... 31 January 2023 7:23 PM
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 31 January 2023 9:17 AM
View all Business
'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.' 1 February 2023 7:33 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you? The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features. 31 January 2023 2:49 PM
Why do people talk out loud to themselves? Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves. 31 January 2023 2:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
View all Sport
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu

1 February 2023 6:59 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Corruption
University of Fort Hare
Oscar Mabuyane
Sakhela Buhlungu

Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu who survived an assassination attempt outside his Alice home in early January, where his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot dead.

Threats, forgery, fraud and intimidation have been Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s account as Vice- Chancellor of Fort Hare University, since he joined in 2017.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Buhlungu details one example of malfeasance at the institution - a cleaning contract that sought to inflate the price of 48 toilet rolls to R15 000.

The first shot, the first try was R15 000 invoice for 48 toilet rolls, of course overtime the person and his collaborators in our finance depart got emboldened it went into a few R100 000s… they were bold enough to issue additional invoices of R5 million.’’

Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook
Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

Further irregulaties include a questionable professor, Edwin Ijoema, who Buhlungu says is responsible for a lot of the rot at Fort Hare.

Ijoema resigned in February 2021 after the university laid criminal charges for the irregular admission and registration of two students, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

A lot of rot revolved around Professor Ijeoma.

Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

We tell you for sure we have 15 to 26 cases of people who don’t meet the requirements.

Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

Minister of Higher education Blade Nzimande has promised to speed up investigations, following a series of intimidation tactics at Fort Hare including assassinations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into the ongoing allegations of corruption and maladministration at the university.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio with Bongani Bingwa and Sakhela Buhlungu above.


This article first appeared on 702 : 48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu




1 February 2023 6:59 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Corruption
University of Fort Hare
Oscar Mabuyane
Sakhela Buhlungu

More from Politics

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Elsies River residents build own security wall in response to rampant crime

Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it

1 February 2023 8:19 AM

'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis

31 January 2023 12:30 PM

Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A voter has their finger marked ahead of casting a vote in the Zimbabwean elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections

31 January 2023 12:21 PM

The election is expected to take place in either July or August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

31 January 2023 11:22 AM

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap

31 January 2023 6:33 AM

Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ANC NEC Lekgotla in Johannesburg on 29 January 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis

31 January 2023 4:03 AM

Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa's power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’

30 January 2023 3:45 PM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection

30 January 2023 1:37 PM

Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'

Lifestyle

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

Politics Business

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Relief as Australia finds lost radioactive capsule

1 February 2023 11:29 AM

EFF calls for Randall Williams’ resignation: 'We are giving him only 7 days'

1 February 2023 10:49 AM

Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor decries widespread corruption at the institution

1 February 2023 10:06 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA