48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
Bongani Bingwa speaks to University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu who survived an assassination attempt outside his Alice home in early January, where his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot dead.
Threats, forgery, fraud and intimidation have been Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s account as Vice- Chancellor of Fort Hare University, since he joined in 2017.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Buhlungu details one example of malfeasance at the institution - a cleaning contract that sought to inflate the price of 48 toilet rolls to R15 000.
The first shot, the first try was R15 000 invoice for 48 toilet rolls, of course overtime the person and his collaborators in our finance depart got emboldened it went into a few R100 000s… they were bold enough to issue additional invoices of R5 million.’’Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
Further irregulaties include a questionable professor, Edwin Ijoema, who Buhlungu says is responsible for a lot of the rot at Fort Hare.
Ijoema resigned in February 2021 after the university laid criminal charges for the irregular admission and registration of two students, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
A lot of rot revolved around Professor Ijeoma.Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
We tell you for sure we have 15 to 26 cases of people who don’t meet the requirements.Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
Minister of Higher education Blade Nzimande has promised to speed up investigations, following a series of intimidation tactics at Fort Hare including assassinations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into the ongoing allegations of corruption and maladministration at the university.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio with Bongani Bingwa and Sakhela Buhlungu above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
More from Politics
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections
The election is expected to take place in either July or August.Read More
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’
The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.Read More
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap
Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps?Read More
Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis
Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa's power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More