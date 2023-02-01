Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
Lester Kiewit interviews Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch.
- Residents in Salerau, Elsies River have used their own resources to build a 2.3m wall over the weekend to help curb rampant crime in the area
- Now the City of Cape Town is declaring the wall an illegal structure and ordering it be demolished
One hundred residents from Salerau have taken matters into their own hands to put an end to the crime that they're subjected to on a daily basis.
They've raised their own money and gathered materials to start building a 2.3m tall wall over the weekend.
RELATED: Cape Flats is more than just gangsterism and drugs – Stanley Jacobs
The wall is located where Southern Cross Street connects to Balvenie Avenue, linking the area to the Epping Forest.
According to residents, criminals use this area as an escape route and hiding spot, where they can easily target residents.
Residents have said that the wall is necessary because police and law enforcement are not doing enough to prevent crimes like cable theft, robberies and housebreakings.
The wall has been a labour of love, bringing the community together.
Lawrence says that the wall is neat and tidy.
It is a very neat wall, and it is well-built.Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
The crime crisis in the area has been going on for years. In 2022, Lawrence said that there had been three murders – one male, one female and one law enforcement officer.
Lawrence says that the community of Salberau have been in contact with the ward councilor on multiple occasions to discuss the crime in the area, but no solutions were provided on any of those occasions.
Since 2013, complaints were emailed to the ward councilor, but meetings were only conducted from 2021, she adds.
People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed.Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
They feel that their complaints are falling on deaf ears.Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
While some may be in favour of the wall as a means to an end, the City of Cape Town says that the structure is in fact illegal and must be torn down.
On Saturday, about six to eight law enforcement vehicles went to the site of the wall and attempted to demolish it.
Lawrence says she finds it ironic that people are being murdered and the City does nothing, in fact, they "struggled to get one van out" to the area, but seemingly acted efficiently and promptly sending out multiple vehicles at once to deal with the wall.
A wall that's meant to achieve what the City has failed to do thus far – stop crime.
The people are very unhappy that the City is now demanding to demolish the wall. They're [community] actually very happy with the wall and mostly the purpose the wall is serving.Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
Residents could have protested, gone to the streets, and targeted government equipment, but instead, they dealt with the crisis in a very "professional" and "decent" way, says Lawrence.
RELATED: MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
One cause for concern is the disruption that the wall may cause, as many use the route as a way to get to work and move around.
Lawrence reassures that there is still a section open for use.
The question is, would you rather go through an alley that is not safe, or will you rather walk one block futher to actually be safe?Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: GregReese / 1149 images
More from Local
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?
Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?Read More
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.Read More
A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn’t - Nhlanhla Lux
Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini opens up about his life.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding
ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding.Read More
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".Read More
More from Politics
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections
The election is expected to take place in either July or August.Read More
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’
The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.Read More
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap
Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps?Read More
Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis
Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa's power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More