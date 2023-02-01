Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it





Lester Kiewit interviews Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch.

Residents in Salerau, Elsies River have used their own resources to build a 2.3m wall over the weekend to help curb rampant crime in the area

Now the City of Cape Town is declaring the wall an illegal structure and ordering it be demolished

One hundred residents from Salerau have taken matters into their own hands to put an end to the crime that they're subjected to on a daily basis.

They've raised their own money and gathered materials to start building a 2.3m tall wall over the weekend.

The wall is located where Southern Cross Street connects to Balvenie Avenue, linking the area to the Epping Forest.

According to residents, criminals use this area as an escape route and hiding spot, where they can easily target residents.

Residents have said that the wall is necessary because police and law enforcement are not doing enough to prevent crimes like cable theft, robberies and housebreakings.

The wall has been a labour of love, bringing the community together.

Lawrence says that the wall is neat and tidy.

It is a very neat wall, and it is well-built. Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch

The crime crisis in the area has been going on for years. In 2022, Lawrence said that there had been three murders – one male, one female and one law enforcement officer.

Lawrence says that the community of Salberau have been in contact with the ward councilor on multiple occasions to discuss the crime in the area, but no solutions were provided on any of those occasions.

Since 2013, complaints were emailed to the ward councilor, but meetings were only conducted from 2021, she adds.

People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed. Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch

They feel that their complaints are falling on deaf ears. Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch

While some may be in favour of the wall as a means to an end, the City of Cape Town says that the structure is in fact illegal and must be torn down.

On Saturday, about six to eight law enforcement vehicles went to the site of the wall and attempted to demolish it.

Lawrence says she finds it ironic that people are being murdered and the City does nothing, in fact, they "struggled to get one van out" to the area, but seemingly acted efficiently and promptly sending out multiple vehicles at once to deal with the wall.

A wall that's meant to achieve what the City has failed to do thus far – stop crime.

The people are very unhappy that the City is now demanding to demolish the wall. They're [community] actually very happy with the wall and mostly the purpose the wall is serving. Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch

Residents could have protested, gone to the streets, and targeted government equipment, but instead, they dealt with the crisis in a very "professional" and "decent" way, says Lawrence.

One cause for concern is the disruption that the wall may cause, as many use the route as a way to get to work and move around.

Lawrence reassures that there is still a section open for use.

The question is, would you rather go through an alley that is not safe, or will you rather walk one block futher to actually be safe? Magdalena Lawrence, Member of Salberau Neighbourhood Watch

