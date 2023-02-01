[LISTEN] Illegal harvesting for traditional medicine





Lester held his Wednesday Panel about a situation where Cape Town residents are harvesting local flora for medicinal use. The situation has escalated somewhat as it's come to light that some of the people doing this, do so with little regard for conservation of the plants harvested and, potentially, also doing so illegally.

There is a lucrative informal industry that has grown out of this harvesting that could be considered poaching and if not brought under control, may threaten the future of some plant species.

Lester speaks to Rupert Koopman, a botanist and Willem Boshoff, founder of Newlands Forest Conservation Group and Ralf, a farmer whose land is being invaded by illegal harvesters.