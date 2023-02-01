Streaming issues? Report here
Entertainment

TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons

1 February 2023 10:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dr Phil McGraw
television personality
Film and Television

After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.

Despite the Dr. Phil show reportedly ranking as the second highest-rated talk show with an average of two million viewers per episode, after 25 years and 21 seasons, the hit reality show comes to an end this year.

The 'Dr. Phil' show comes to an end after 25 years and 21 seasons.
The 'Dr. Phil' show comes to an end after 25 years and 21 seasons.

Let's take a look at how it all started...

1) After, appearing as a guest clinical psychologist on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' in the 90's, Dr. Phil McGraw's (72) television career took off in 2002 when he launched the syndicated show, 'Dr. Phil.'

2) Since the shows 25 years of existence, the helpful Dr. has hosted nearly 4,000 episodes, featured 20,000 guests, received letters from five million viewers, and ploughed millions of Dollars into resources to help guests on and off stage.

3) The show has also been nominated for 31 Daytime Emmys and has won five PRISM awards for the “accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco use and addiction.”

4) Throughout the show, Dr. Phil shared thoughtful advice, helped families break generational trauma, and highlighted toxic relationships, love, healthy boundaries, and positive self-talk.

On closing this chapter in his life, the always poised Dr says...

I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.

Dr. Phil, psychologist and television host

Currently, McGraw is reportedly focusing on 'producing scripted projects and hosting two podcasts, 'Phil in the Blanks' and 'Mystery & Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil.''

But, what's in the Doc's future?

It seems like we'll still see him on our screens in 'primetime' instead of daytime...

Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I'm happy to say our relationship is not. McGraw will pursue a strategic primetime partnership to help him increase his impact on television and viewers.

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures

This new primetime project is set to launch in 2024 and Dr. Phil gives us a taste of what to expect...

I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values.

Dr. Phil, psychologist and television host

With over two decades in the industry, the beloved Dr has become a cultural touchstone for:

1) Discussing topics ranging from mental health struggles to substance addiction and more.

2) Being 'Dr Savage' — a title fans gave him for his viral clap backs with difficult guests.

Watch the best 'Dr Savage' moments below...

3) Being the source of popular internet memes, like these:

Dr Phil GIFfrom Dr Phil GIFs
Dr Phil Meme GIFfrom Dr Phil GIFs
Dr. Phil GIFfrom Dr Phil GIFs
Dr Phil Cash Me Otside GIFfrom Dr Phil GIFs
Wut Huh GIFfrom Wut GIFs

Thank you for all this legacy, Dr Phil! We wish him well on his new endeavors and well done on 25 years and 21 seasons in a cut-throat industry.


This article first appeared on KFM : TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons




1 February 2023 10:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dr Phil McGraw
television personality
Film and Television

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:

Share this:

