The Midday Report Express: COSATO voices concern over cost of living





Amid the increase in the fuel price last night, and then NERSA's approval for Eskom's tariff increase, the cost of living is top of mind for South Africans and also on The Midday Report.

Cosatu has been adamant that consumers will be unable to meet their basic needs if the cost of electricity and petrol continues to escalate. The trade union believes that it will also threaten the sustainability of thousands of SMEs putting the fate of employees who work for those SMEs in jeopardy.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu's spokesperson.

We have a plus or 6 million workers who are on the national minimum wage. It tells you that out of 14 million employed South Africans, 6 million of those people cannot afford to feed and clothe themselves because they survive on the national minimum wage. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

These increases, from electricity to fuel to interest rates, it's going to affect food prices. As a result, the number of South Africans will struggle to have three meals a day, it's going to grow. This is a spectacular failure when you consider the fact that the issue of fuel price increases is an ever present problem. We have talked about it. We have met with government. We have discussed the issue of a fuel price cap. All of those solutions are endorsed by government, but nothing has been done since 2019. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Tshwane updates residents on its current water woes. This as Soshanguve residents take to the streets.

Johannesburg Water infrastructure says it is making substantial headway towards restoring water supply.

New JHB mayor says defaulting and non-paying Roodepoort residents will have their power cut.

ANC raises possibility of a declaration of a National State of Disaster.

Daily Maverick reports that SA Tourism has a R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur.

