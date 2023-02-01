Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader





Lester Kiewit interviews Mpho Phalatse, former Johannesburg mayor.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will be contesting the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal leader position at the party’s conference in April.

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Mpho Phalatse speaks on what's next for her after being ousted as mayor

Phalatse is confident about the race and says it's not about the DA, but rather about the future of South Africa.

For the first time since post 1994, there's a window of opportunity for opposition parties to position themselves in a way that will take the country forward, she adds.

The Democratic Alliance being the largest opposition needs to be very strategic in how it positions itself to be the leader in this change that South Africa's about to experience. Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

Phalatse shares more:

While her manifesto is not yet available, the biggest issue that the DA is facing is a lack of trust between the party and communities – particularly communities in previously disadvantaged areas

Many communities feel that they aren't seen, heard and understood by the DA

Phalatse doesn't necessarily agree with this sentiment, but she does think that the party has not done enough to reach those communities, specifically with what the DA has done and what they're continuing to do to help them and their circumstances

The reason for the distrust according to Phalatse is the remnants and legacy of apartheid that has influenced people's views on the DA – people believe the DA to be a white party

She says that as a black woman herself, she understands why people think the way that they do, as she also had her reservations about joining the DA

Phalatse says that a bridge between the DA and those communities is critical as it will build that trust and ultimately increase the number of votes

RELATED: The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in

They love the DA, but they don't trust the DA, they don't believe that the DA sees them, that the DA cares about them. Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

As a black person myself, as much as I love the DA, it took me time to join the DA because I had the same mistrust...I had the same anxieties, the same fear of being taken back to a dispensation that nobody, no black person in this country would like to go back to. Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

I believe that we need to be conscious about investing in our communication and in our relationship with such communities...It's only through their trust that they will gives us the mandate to govern. Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

I don't believe that it's about a black or a white leader. I certainly think that it's about a leader that's able to demonstrate that all communities in South Africa matter. Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

Phalatse is confident that her past experiences have prepared her to be a good candidate for DA leader justice.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.