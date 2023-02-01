Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels





How to get active with your kids and unique ways to keep fit

Less than half of moms reach the recommended levels of moderate to vigorous activity

Studies show that parents are less active than non-parents

© fizkes/123rf.com

The recommended physical activity:

Children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 years old need 60 minutes per day.

Adults from 18 years to 64 years require at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity per week

Adults over 65 years need moderate strength training - three or more times per week

Moms with children younger than 5 years old get the least amount of exercise.

Quality over quantity Liezel van der Westhuizen, Our Resident Fitness Expert

You don't have to train for 3 hours a day. You don't have to train for an hour. You can get five minutes in morning and five in the afternoon Liezel van der Westhuizen, Our Resident Fitness Expert

One would imagine that parents running around after their kids would be enough physical activity, but it doesn't meet the physical requirements for adults, here are a few tips;

Carrying resistance bands or small dumbbells for those on-the-go exercises that won't affect your normal day to day

Joining a gym that has child-minders or a kid's gym

Going for short walks outside, enjoying nature

Jog or run with a running pram

Family bicycle rides or attaching a bicycle pram to the back of a bicycle

Fun home workouts for kids to join

Try the one-minute workout that Liezel mentioned last week

What do you do to keep fit as a parent or guardian?

