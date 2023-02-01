Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
Lester Kiewit interviews Yaseen Johaar, Hanover Park activist and Alderman JP Smith, mayco member for safety and security.
Residents of Hanover Park in Cape Town were left reeling following another bloody weekend.
Three people were killed, while a fourth person was wounded after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Hanover Park residents are terrified and fed-up with the continuous gang violence wreaking havoc in the community.
RELATED: Grassy Park gang violence reaches extreme levels
- Friday night, a man was shot in the head while standing in front of a shop in Lansry Walk. He is currently in recovery
- Saturday a 19-year-old man was shot in the head at Moray Court. He died before he could receive medical treatment
- On Saturday night, a 52-year-old was stabbed in fountain place following an argument. He also later died in hospital
- On Sunday morning, a 22-year-old man was shot at the Donigal Court flats. He was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries
RELATED: Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
Yaseen Johaar, a Hanover Park activist says that the crime in January has been "hectic" and "crazy".
There's more shootings happening in the month than actually days with no shooting.Yaseen Johaar, Hanover Park Activist
While he commends the work that officers on the ground have been doing, the reason for the escalation of gang violence, according to Johaar, is that the voices of the community are not being heard and acknowledge.
He says that the reactivation of ShotSpotter by the City of Cape Town was done so without communication and involvement from the community.
Johaar says that the money that was used to finance the ShotSpotter and implementation of CCTV cameras should've been invested in the root of the crime.
We seeing all this technologies being implemented, but crime is still increasing in Hanover Park.Yaseen Johaar, Hanover Park Activist
JP Smith, mayco member for safety and security in the city, strongly disagrees with Johaar.
Smith says that the immediate benefits of the implementation of ShotSpotter has been that officials have been able to respond to shootings quicker and more accurately, as they're able to get real-time data.
He adds that it's not an either-or situation between installing technology or social development. Both have been implemented as they each serve their own purpose.
There are investments from every single department.Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
The real problem according to Smith is what happens after the arrests.
He says that in December, there were 674 ammunition arrests.
Out of those arrests, there were only six convictions.
There are serious, serious problems in the criminal justice system and that's what every community needs to be turning their attention to.Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Shooters are being released back into the community over and over.Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Monique Mortlock/EWN.
