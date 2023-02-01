CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language





Nope, you won't find flowers or chocolates on this list — as Miley said, your boo can buy their own.

If you're in to gift giving on Valentine's Day, exchange something with meaning and surprise your partner by speaking to who they are and what they appreciate based on their love language.

Can't speak love language? It's okay, we'll teach you.

Love languages exist, thanks to love language creator, author, and couples councillor, Gary Chapman.

And it's basically your partner's preferred way to express and/or receive love.

Watch Chapman's love language summary below.

A quick recap of these love languages are:

1) Quality time:

It's all about spending uninterrupted and meaningful time together.

2) Physical touch:

This is a fun one you can get sexy with because it involves sexual and/or non-sexual physical intimacy.

3) Words of affirmation:

This is all about telling your partner how you feel about them.

4) Acts of service:

This is all about showing your partner how you feel about them by doing tasks for them.

5) Receiving gifts:

Buy them a gift... but since it's Valentine's Day, make it sentimental.

You and your partner might appreciate all these love expressions, but may prefer one over the other.

Take this quiz to find your and your partner's love language.

So, how do you speak "love language?"

Based on your partner's love language, here are some cute ideas for each love language:

1) Quality time:

Put your phones off.

Tell no one to come over.

Avoid crowded spaces.

Paint, eat, watch a romantic movie, do anything - just be intentional about your time together.

Plan an intimate evening together doing your favourite couple things like slow dancing to your favourite song, catch-up with each other, karaoke, cuddle, talk about plans for the future (if you're at this stage) and make meaningful memories.

Easy enough, right?

2) Physical touch:

Give them LOADS of spontaneous hugs, kisses and sometimes it's as simple as holding hands.

Explore intimate toys together.

Try edible underwear.

Play fun games... instead of taking shots every time someone loses, lose an item of clothing until nothing's left.

Try painting each other's body on a canvas.

Eat delicate foods off each other.

Do naked things, outdoors (but stay safe).

Find new ways to enjoy intimacy together.

3) Words of affirmation:

Say you love them (out loud).

Write a letter telling them how you really feel.

Write/recite a poem to them.

Sing a romantic song for them.

Serenade them with words.

Leave cute love notes for them to find.

4) Acts of service:

Do something on your partner's to-do list to save them time and energy.

For Valentine's Day, this might include:

Packing a cute Valentine's Day themed lunch.

Giving them a "day off" from home life and pamper them with a foot or full body massage.

Planning a date from beginning to end.

5) Receiving gifts:

Buy a gift or two.

For Valentine's Day make it extra special by:

Linking your gift to your relationship: if you've been together for a year, buy your partner 12 of something.

Buying something they've been wanting for a while (start listening now).

Have the gift delivered to wherever they are during the day.

Gifting them a Valentine's Day experience in Cape Town.

And that's how you WOW your partner on Valentine's Day!

Good luck love bugs, we hope your partner appreciates your efforts and energy.

