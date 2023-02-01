Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a rel... 1 February 2023 8:43 AM
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those... 31 January 2023 7:23 PM
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
View all Business
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift. 1 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?

1 February 2023 11:00 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Corruption
Organised crime
Eldred de Klerk
mafia state
Clement Manyathela

South Africa has seen significant organised crimes, deep corruption and investors losing interest. Could we become a mafia state?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.

  • High levels of organised criminality have raised the question of whether we are becoming a mafia state.

  • De Klerk says we are not yet at that level.

FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay
FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay

A mafia state is defined as a state where government has become deeply tied to organised crime to the point where government officials are essentially a part of the criminal enterprise.

According to De Klerk while we do have high levels of organised crime and criminal economic activity, we are not yet at the level of being a mafia state.

Do we have elements of organised criminality that has sought to corrupt government officials to thwart and subvert its systems for their own criminal gain? Of course we have that, this has been acknowledged. That though, does not make as a gangster or mafia state per say.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

He says that before we would be considered a mafia state we would need to reach a point of political collapse, which would be the final straw.

He adds that we have not really seen a true mafia state, in order for this to happen there would have to be a collapse of basic service delivery.

If basic services are not being delivered to the general public and all those public and private profits go to a very small set of the population, then we will have seen a total failure of public and private enterprises and then we have a mafia state.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

De Klerk says that state capture does show us being on the road to becoming a mafia state.

If we want to prevent becoming a mafia state, he says we need to have a state where public officials are held accountable and if they are not performing in the way they are expected to, they must be removed.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?




1 February 2023 11:00 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Corruption
Organised crime
Eldred de Klerk
mafia state
Clement Manyathela

More from Local

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying

1 February 2023 12:31 PM

On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Posters during a march in Hanover Park on 26 August 2017, arranged by the Civic Association. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN

Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

1 February 2023 11:25 AM

Gang violence in Hanover Park is at an all-time high and residents are fearing for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pair of Steve Madden sneakers. Picture: @Mellow_Xxi/ Twitter

How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?

1 February 2023 8:46 AM

Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg business owners close up shop as Eskom implements load shedding. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

1 February 2023 8:43 AM

Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

Local Politics

SA Tourism wants to sponsor Tottenham

Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

Local

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

1 February 2023 7:55 PM

R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

1 February 2023 7:45 PM

Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

1 February 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA