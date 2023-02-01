Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.
-
High levels of organised criminality have raised the question of whether we are becoming a mafia state.
-
De Klerk says we are not yet at that level.
A mafia state is defined as a state where government has become deeply tied to organised crime to the point where government officials are essentially a part of the criminal enterprise.
According to De Klerk while we do have high levels of organised crime and criminal economic activity, we are not yet at the level of being a mafia state.
Do we have elements of organised criminality that has sought to corrupt government officials to thwart and subvert its systems for their own criminal gain? Of course we have that, this has been acknowledged. That though, does not make as a gangster or mafia state per say.Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence
He says that before we would be considered a mafia state we would need to reach a point of political collapse, which would be the final straw.
He adds that we have not really seen a true mafia state, in order for this to happen there would have to be a collapse of basic service delivery.
If basic services are not being delivered to the general public and all those public and private profits go to a very small set of the population, then we will have seen a total failure of public and private enterprises and then we have a mafia state.Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence
De Klerk says that state capture does show us being on the road to becoming a mafia state.
If we want to prevent becoming a mafia state, he says we need to have a state where public officials are held accountable and if they are not performing in the way they are expected to, they must be removed.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?
More from Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying
On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.Read More
Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
Gang violence in Hanover Park is at an all-time high and residents are fearing for their safety.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?
Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?Read More