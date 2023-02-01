It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch
While dark chocolate is notoriously known for being healthier than milk and white chocolate, here are five reasons to make the switch this National Dark Chocolate Day.
1. It makes you happy
Research published by the US National Library of Medicine found that dark chocolate helps to boost the production of endorphins – the feel-good chemical.
2. It is very nutritious
Good quality dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is quite nutritious because it's filled with minerals and a decent amount of soluble fibre.
And, according to Healthline, while it contains stimulants like caffeine and theobromine, it is unlikely to keep you up at night.
3. Improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure
A study in the Journal of the American Heart Association offers evidence that dark chocolate can in fact improve vascular health by increasing blood flow.
The researchers say the polyphenols in dark chocolate can help reduce oxidative stress as well as help the body form more nitric oxide – a compound that causes blood vessels to dilate.
4. May help reduce risk of heart disease
According to Heart.org, dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, particularly a subtype called flavanols that is associated with a lower risk of heart disease.
Some studies suggest chocolate or cocoa consumption is associated with a lower risk of insulin resistance and high blood pressure in adults.
5. Helps to improve learning, memory and focus
A review published in Harvard in 2017 analysed evidence that the flavanols found in dark chocolate may benefit brain function.
Several studies demonstrated evidence of improved brain flow, oxygen levels or nerve function as measured by imagining tests or tests of electrical activity in the brain after consumption.
This article first appeared on 947 : It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch
Source : Photo: Pixabay.com
