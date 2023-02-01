[LISTEN] Daily Maverick reports SA Tourism's R1bn Tottenham sponsorship plan





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (C) celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on 15 October 2022. Picture: Daniel LEAL/AFP

The Daily Maverick lifted the lid on a proposed plan by SA Tourism to become a sponsor of the UK Premier League soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur. According to the report, the sponsorship agreement has already been presented by SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, and that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is eager to get it signed off before the rumoured Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Rebecca Davis of the Daily Maverick to learn more about the plan and its current progress.