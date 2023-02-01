City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying





Mandy Wiener speaks to Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson.

City power has been undergoing operations to cut off those who are not paying for electricity .

Mangena says they are calling on customers to do the right thing and pay for services.

Mangena says that City Power targeted certain businesses around Roodepoort to cut off their electricity if they have defaulted, in attempt to recover around R1.9 billion owed to them by Roodepoort customers.

The newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, was on site to oversee the operation.

City Power conducted a similar operation in Alexandra in January.

We are basically calling on customers to do the right thing and ensure they pay for services. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

He adds that as a result of loadshedding and cable theft, City Power is losing significant amounts of money.

Mangena says that since starting this operation near the end of last year, City Power has had several customers coming to them to look at their accounts and get them in order.

As a result of this he says they have managed to collect around R3.8 billion.

City Power is owed over R1bn by the customers in Roodepoort area. This include businesses, government departments and residential customers.

