City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying
Mandy Wiener speaks to Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson.
-
City power has been undergoing operations to cut off those who are not paying for electricity.
-
Mangena says they are calling on customers to do the right thing and pay for services.
Mangena says that City Power targeted certain businesses around Roodepoort to cut off their electricity if they have defaulted, in attempt to recover around R1.9 billion owed to them by Roodepoort customers.
The newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, was on site to oversee the operation.
City Power conducted a similar operation in Alexandra in January.
We are basically calling on customers to do the right thing and ensure they pay for services.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
He adds that as a result of loadshedding and cable theft, City Power is losing significant amounts of money.
Mangena says that since starting this operation near the end of last year, City Power has had several customers coming to them to look at their accounts and get them in order.
As a result of this he says they have managed to collect around R3.8 billion.
Listen to the audio above for more.
City Power is owed over R1bn by the customers in Roodepoort area. This include businesses, government departments and residential customers.' @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) February 1, 2023
The Executive Mayor Cllr Tebogo Amad abd CEO Ms Tshifularo Mashava led a disconnection campaign today against some businesses in the area. pic.twitter.com/GREQ2veTFj
This article first appeared on 702 : City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_pylon_rain.html?oriSearch=electricity+pylon&sti=munp8oghn7qjz4tc9r|&mediapopup=114420028
More from Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
Gang violence in Hanover Park is at an all-time high and residents are fearing for their safety.Read More
Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?
South Africa has seen significant organised crimes, deep corruption and investors losing interest. Could we become a mafia state?Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?
Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?Read More