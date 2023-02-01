[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on Wednesday evening at 6pm, live from Primedia’s 947 studios. The hour-long sports news show flights weekdays at 6pm.
Listeners can look forward to interviews with high-profile sports-related guests as well as discussions about sports development and administration, the state of gender and racial transformation as well as real-life stories of how sports have uplifted individuals and communities.
This evening Marawa interviews Sepp Blatter live. Watch the interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Source : https://www.tasnimnews.com/fa/media/1392/08/16/186791/نشست-خبری-سپ-بلاتر-رئیس-فیفا
More from Politics
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.Read More
48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections
The election is expected to take place in either July or August.Read More
More from Sport
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW
Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.Read More
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947
It's great news for sports fans.Read More
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury
Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.Read More
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium
John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily MaverickRead More
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?
John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.Read More
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola
Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.Read More