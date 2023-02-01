HEALA calls for higher sugar tax and better labels to stop childhood obesity





HEALA is a coalition of civil society organisations that advocate for access to nutritious and affordable food in South Africa.

HEALA was previously involved in the health promotion levy or sugar tax and is now calling for further policy changes, as well as the reduction of ultra processed foods in order to prevent childhood obesity.

The health promotion levy is a tax on sugar sweetened beverages. It taxes about 2% on every gram of sugar per 100 ml of sugar sweetened beverage. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

Montso explains that the levy is meant to increase the retail price of sugar sweetened beverages, commonly known as cooldrinks, in order to reduce consumption and reduce its harmful impact.

So the sugar tax works similar to other health taxes, in that it increases the retail price of sugar sweetened beverages so that consumers are less likely to buy them. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

She explains that the statistics have shown an improvement of sugar sweetened beverages, both in a change in formula and a reduction of average sugar consumption.

HEALA is calling for further increases on the levy in order for it to remain effective.

When the health promotion levy for instance, is not being increased per year, as treasury had promised, it almost becomes less effective in trying to fight obesity, especially with children in this country. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

Montso explains that the levy has generated approximately R 3 Billion rand in revenue, but treasury has not yet shown any evidence of using the money to help with food availability and healthy food issues in South Africa.

Ideally it would be ringfenced to help with, for instance, subsidising for communities with purchasing healthy foods or maybe having things like food vouchers where people can use those vouchers and actually buy healthy food. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

HEALA is also looking for policies to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods or junk foods that have a negative impact on health.

So food that is processed and are packed with saturated fats, high in salt content, high in sugar content, that would be ultra-processed foods. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

Montso says the consumption of these foods increase the risk of non-communicable diseases and medical problems such as diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, some forms of cancer, heart disease and stroke.

A lot of challenges come with consuming so much ultra-processed foods. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

HEALA is calling for better standards and regulation of labels on food packaging, providing better information to consumers in order to reduce the consumption of cheap and unhealthy ultra-processed foods.

Montso says HEALA is asking for easy to understand warning labels on the front of food packaging that indicate high salt, sugar or saturated fat content.

It'd be better for us when we have front of pack warning labels, which are easy to understand that will help us in making our purchase choices. Eunice Montso, Project Assistant - HEALA.

