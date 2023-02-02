[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!





Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler (skip to 32:33).

Back in May 2019, Hudson and Knowler warned listeners about international third-party ticket reseller Viagogo after several listeners shared that they had bought tickets at massively inflated prices.

When they turned up at the concert venue, the tickets were invalid.

Four years later and people are still being scammed by Viagogo.

Viagogo logo. Picture: viagogo.co.za

RELATED: Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

According to their website, Viagogo "aims to provide ticket buyers with the widest possible choice of tickets to events across the world, and helps ticket sellers ranging from individuals with a spare ticket to large multi-national event organisers reach a global audience".

Like many Capetonians, Michael Bardouleau wanted to enjoy good music at Sting's Grand West concert.

He saw the tickets being advertised on a popular website, capetownetc.com.

This link took Bardouleau directly to the Viagogo website.

After paying almost R5000 for a ticket that was R1480 on Ticketmaster, and learning about the invalidity of the Viagogo tickets, Bardouleau reached out to Cape Town ETC to understand why they would provide a link to Viagogo, especially when there had been talks about its authenticity in the past.

Both Knowlner and Bardouleau have not yet received a response from Cape Town ETC.

After providing Viagogo with a screenshot from Ticketmaster explaining the invalidity of the ticket, Viagogo refunded Bardouleau.

Additionally, Bardouleau asked that the site remove his personal information, a request which Viagogo complied with.

RELATED: Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap

Unfortunately, Bardouleau wasn't the only concertgoer to fall victim to Viagogo.

In June 2022, Sally Mullins booked tickets from Viagogo for the Imagine Dragons concert that took place on Wednesday at the DHL Stadium.

After learning about the nature of the infamous website, and Ticketmaster's stance on Viagogo, Mullins reached out to Viagogo, informing them that the tickets she bought had been deemed fraudulent by Ticketmaster.

Viagogo responded by saying that the tickets were still valid and that the solution to her problem would be to resell the ticket.

Mullins has not yet received a refund.

RELATED: Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster

Protect yourself by making sure, triple sure of what site you're on when you're buying tickets and whether it's the one that you really do want to be on. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.