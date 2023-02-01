Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas





Bruce Whitfield interviews Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group.

- South Africa's relationship with China IS a good thing looking into the future, says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

- Among the benefits for South Africa are a probable increase in commodity pricing as demand grows in China after it emerges from strict lockdowns.

South Africa would do well to look after its relationship with China says Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group.

China will be one of the dominant forces for the next decade or two, so being friends with the country is is a good thing he argues.

George says Beijing remains in pole position to dominate geopolitics for the foreseeable future no matter if it moves ahead with reclaiming Taiwan or not.

There is a geopolitical shift going on to what is now called the Global South, and the West is getting left behind. Put on top of that, in 2023 we see a pretty strong recovery for China coming out of COVID whilst the West is going to have a tougher time, so for South Africa being cozied up to the Chinese is actually a good thing. Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

As China emerges from prolonged COVID lockdowns, we can expect to see a strong consumer recovery there George says.

We're seeing a post-COVID experiment as we speak in China... I was reading today that 80% of the population are already infected with COVID, so I think they're going to come out of it fairly quickly... Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

It also means we'll probably see a lot more industrial demand and commodities demand (in China) which again is a good thing for us here in South Africa because it probably means commodity pricing is going to be pretty healthy. Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

South Africa's place in Brics (the combined economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will also stand it in good stead as economic blocks shift.

George highlights Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Saudi Arabia in November last year as a pointer to current global trends.

It was hailed as a landmark political moment he says, because the parties pretty much agreed that oil would be priced in renminbi (official currency in China) not in US dollars.

This shift is happening very quickly - fewer dollars, more renminbi, more power from China and the Global South alliances reinforced for things like the Shanghai Corporation Organisation which includes Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan... a lot of the Eurasian countries, as well as Russia and India. Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

G7 nations - the US, UK, France etcetera - are not involved at all. This is absolutely happening and China is leading the way on it. Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

We do seem to specialise in shooting ourselves in both feet but these geo-political trends will probably just impact us from the outside in... and we can't help but benefit from higher commodity prices... as long as we keep cozying up to the right partners, and we are in Brics, which is a good place to be. Hywel George, Director: Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

