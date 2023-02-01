



Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa.

Digital payments are becoming increasingly common .

Mobile wallets allow people to complete transactions using only their cellphone.

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

Any functioning economy runs on payments and digital payment technology can make it easier and safer for someone to make financial transactions.

Network International is an organisation that deals with digital payment technology and provides platforms for banks, retailers and more to keep up to date with payment technology.

According to Wood, there will always be cash in an economic ecosystem, but people are becoming more comfortable using some form of digital payments.

One of the major ways our economy has moved into the digital world is through mobile wallets, which allow someone to link their bank card to their cell phone.

In the last couple of years we have seen mobile wallets, the likes of Apple Pay or Mobile Pay, becoming a lot more mainstream. Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa

Wood says these mobile wallets come with a number of protections and can allow you to leave your wallet at home and use your phone for all transactions when you are out.

If you have set up a mobile wallet, you simply have to tap your device to a compatible pay point for a secure and contactless transaction.

In addition to this, the same phone you are using at home can also be used to make transactions in other parts of the world, which can will make spending easier while you travel.

This article first appeared on 702 : In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?