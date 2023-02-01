In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a rel... 1 February 2023 8:43 AM
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those... 31 January 2023 7:23 PM
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
View all Business
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift. 1 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

1 February 2023 1:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja
digital payment
Chris Wood
mobile wallet

Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa.

  • Digital payments are becoming increasingly common.

  • Mobile wallets allow people to complete transactions using only their cellphone.

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay
Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

Any functioning economy runs on payments and digital payment technology can make it easier and safer for someone to make financial transactions.

Network International is an organisation that deals with digital payment technology and provides platforms for banks, retailers and more to keep up to date with payment technology.

According to Wood, there will always be cash in an economic ecosystem, but people are becoming more comfortable using some form of digital payments.

One of the major ways our economy has moved into the digital world is through mobile wallets, which allow someone to link their bank card to their cell phone.

In the last couple of years we have seen mobile wallets, the likes of Apple Pay or Mobile Pay, becoming a lot more mainstream.

Chris Wood, Network International Regional MD for Southern Africa

Wood says these mobile wallets come with a number of protections and can allow you to leave your wallet at home and use your phone for all transactions when you are out.

If you have set up a mobile wallet, you simply have to tap your device to a compatible pay point for a secure and contactless transaction.

In addition to this, the same phone you are using at home can also be used to make transactions in other parts of the world, which can will make spending easier while you travel.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?




1 February 2023 1:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja
digital payment
Chris Wood
mobile wallet

More from Lifestyle

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?

1 February 2023 3:20 PM

Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© estradaanton/123rf.com

CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language

1 February 2023 1:07 PM

What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Dark Chocolate Day

It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch

1 February 2023 12:07 PM

Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels

1 February 2023 11:15 AM

Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa

1 February 2023 7:33 AM

Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mahindra XUV300. Picture: auto.mahindra.com

[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?

31 January 2023 2:49 PM

The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3779432jpg

Why do people talk out loud to themselves?

31 January 2023 2:29 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

Local Politics

SA Tourism wants to sponsor Tottenham

Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

Local

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

1 February 2023 7:55 PM

R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

1 February 2023 7:45 PM

Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

1 February 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA