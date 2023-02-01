



John Perlman speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, director of Whistleblower House.

After speaking out, whistleblowers often struggle to find employment .

Stimpel says they often find their names have been blacklisted.

© lightwise/123rf.com

Some whistleblowers have reported that they are unable to find work after being labelled as a whistleblower.

Stimpel says that many are labelled as brave or heroic when they initially speak out, but the reality of the situation is that they are often treated as pariahs.

She adds that whistleblowers will often be pushed out of the organisation they were in and other employers often refuse to hire them.

Once your case is finalised and you are dismissed, no one touches you. Cynthia Stimpel, Director - Whistleblower House

Stimpel says many whistleblowers will find their names are essentially blacklisted and even after sending their CVs out a thousands of times, they often don't get a response.

In addition to this, being unable to find a job means the whistleblowers often end up in debt, which further inhibits their ability to move on with their lives.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?