



John Maythem interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion.

The tidal pool is still in use and packed on weekends but the rest of the facility is in poor condition.

We set about to start a planning process to redevelop it and make it beautiful and restore it to a public amenity of pride, one that people from across the city can use. The idea came from that process, to use it as an anchor point to spark off the long-awaited False Bay Development. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

The cost of the public amenities; the ocean pool and the pavilion will be carried by the City.

A proportion of the homes will be low-cost housing.

Moving sand makes working in the area difficult, says Hill-Lewis.

There’s a beachfront road that is almost completely covered by sand dunes… and that has to be taken into account in the design to make sure whatever is designed there is beautiful but can also withstand the weather and sand movement. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

We are going into the community and asking for their input. That’s why none of the designs can be finalised, and the local community has been very excited and positive about it so far. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

