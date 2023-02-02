Major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion
John Maythem interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion.
The tidal pool is still in use and packed on weekends but the rest of the facility is in poor condition.
We set about to start a planning process to redevelop it and make it beautiful and restore it to a public amenity of pride, one that people from across the city can use. The idea came from that process, to use it as an anchor point to spark off the long-awaited False Bay Development.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The cost of the public amenities; the ocean pool and the pavilion will be carried by the City.
A proportion of the homes will be low-cost housing.
Moving sand makes working in the area difficult, says Hill-Lewis.
There’s a beachfront road that is almost completely covered by sand dunes… and that has to be taken into account in the design to make sure whatever is designed there is beautiful but can also withstand the weather and sand movement.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
We are going into the community and asking for their input. That’s why none of the designs can be finalised, and the local community has been very excited and positive about it so far.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : ewn
More from Local
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.Read More
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk
The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.Read More
[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!
Protect yourself by making sure what site you're on when you're buying tickets, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?
This debate has dominated on social media with many asking how South Africa could spend this amount of money on a sponsorship when there are so many pressing issues that require that kind of investment right here at home.Read More
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More