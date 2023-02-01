Lulalend launching business banking platform to increase support for SMEs
Bruce Whitfield interviews Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend.
- Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) called Lula.
- The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014.
Lulalend is set to launch a new digital banking platfor, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) next month.
The offering will be called Lula.
The digital lender has been operating in the SME space since 2014 and is expanding after finalising its R600 million ($35 million) Series B funding round, led by global impact investor Lightrock.
Above all else, we’re determined to ensure that this investment ultimately benefits the more than 2 million formal and informal SMEs in South Africa whose financial needs remain grossly underservedTrevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
What is going to set them apart in South Africa's growing business banking sector?
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Lulalend co-founder and CEO Trevor Gosling tells Bruce Whitfield that first and foremost, they are focused.
We're only focused on the SME segment of the market where we believe there is a bit of a hole in terms of what's offered to SMEs currently in South Africa.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
You can think of it (an SME) as anything as small as a sole trader that's generating a few thousand rand a month up to something that's more established, generating say up to R100 million per annum.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
Gosling says that as Lulalend grew and got to understand the SME community better it came to realise that what these clients want is not just access to cash but a full cash flow management solution.
That is really what we've looked to build for businesses, that they're able to access not only funding through ourselves but with the ability to open a bank account and the cash flow management tools we're able to tailor to SMEs.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
It's going to give them far more chance of success and help them understand their business a whole lot better as well.Trevor Gosling, CEO - Lulalend
Scroll up to listen to the interview the the Lulalend CEO
Source : https://www.facebook.com/wearelula.za/photos/a.1646347328992069/2861860447440745
More from Business
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'
Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?Read More
SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal
Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion into a single project involving the football giant.Read More
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.Read More
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.Read More
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
More from Local
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
This hilarious video shows a man falling from the veranda of his house after winter rainfall.Read More
Olympian Alexi Pappas shares life-changing advice from her coach
Olympian Alexi Pappas reminisced on how her coach managed to keep her at bay when she was falling apart during an exercise.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.Read More