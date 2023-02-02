SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Latest Local
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis. 2 February 2023 8:36 AM
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted And Bolt welcomes it with open arms. 2 February 2023 8:31 AM
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult. 2 February 2023 8:05 AM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Business
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you. 2 February 2023 8:13 AM
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching. 2 February 2023 8:04 AM
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?

2 February 2023 5:10 AM
by Kevin Brandt & Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism

This debate has dominated on social media with many asking how South Africa could spend this amount of money on a sponsorship when there are so many pressing issues that require that kind of investment right here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - Is SA Tourism's proposal of a R1 billion sponsorship deal with English Football giants Tottenham Hotpsur irrational or will it result in more exposure for South Africa as a tourism destination abroad?

This debate has dominated on social media with many asking how South Africa could spend this amount of money on a sponsorship when there are so many pressing issues that require that kind of investment right here at home.

Opposition party leaders have now added their voices to the chorus of discontent.

Action SA rejected the proposal, describing it as foolish.

"When our own sporting codes in this country are battling to really get the funding from government this does not really make any sense," said Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba said the focus should be on fixing the country...

"I cannot understand how anyone with a normal mind can think that you can get visitors, tourists into South Africa in a country where there is total lawlessness, There's a total breakdown of our infrastructure and so forth and you can go and spend a billion rand to promote a country that is dysfunctional and lawless.."

The Democratic Alliance said the money should be spent locally to improve South Africa's tourism sector so it could thrive, create jobs and in turn contribute to the much-needed growth of our economy.

"A delegation from the DA abroad in London will arrange to meet with representatives from Tottenham Hotspur to ascertain exactly what the status of this deal is and if any money have yet been exchanged,," said the party's Manny de Freitas.

"In addition, we'll be submitting questions as to how this decision was arrived at, what studies have been undertaken to justify this decision.."

SA Tourism has yet to respond to criticism of the deal, exposed in the Daily Maverick this week, while the tourism ministry said she was not formally briefed on the proposal.

WHY IS SA TOURISM INTERESTED IN PARTNERING WITH A FOOTBALL CLUB?

African countries are showing an increasing appetite to partner with football clubs.

Rwanda has a £10million-per-year sponsorship agreement with Arsenal to go with their Paris Saint-Germain partnership.

That deal sees the message, Visit Rwanda, emblazoned on players' shirt sleeves, on training equipment and advertising boards surrounding the pitch during home matches.

With seven London-based teams playing top flight football in England, SA Tourism looks set to back the team that is performing the second-best in the current season.

Founded in 1882, Spurs last won a major trophy in the 2007–08 season when they lifted the league cup, while their last European trophy success came in 1984

South Africa could be the second country to establish commercial ties with Tottenham after reports that Qatar was weighing up a £1billion offer to invest in the club.

Mzansi has a history with Spurs with former Bafana Bafana internationals, Mbulelo Mabizela, Steven Pienaar and Bongani Khumalo, having donned the team's colours.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?




Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted

2 February 2023 8:31 AM

And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.

Murdered Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk was laid to rest on 26 February 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 8:05 AM

The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!

2 February 2023 6:57 AM

Protect yourself by making sure what site you're on when you're buying tickets, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

Major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion

2 February 2023 5:31 AM

The Strandfontein Pavilion has a long history in Cape Town, but it has deteriorated over the years.

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Trending

Mandy Wiener: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded

Opinion

Major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion

Local

SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?

Local

EWN Highlights

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 10:05 AM

Dr Peter Beale murder case: SAMA pushes for specialised medical courts

2 February 2023 10:03 AM

Stand Up SA expected to march to Eskom to demand an end to load shedding

2 February 2023 9:47 AM

Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA