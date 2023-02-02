Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis. 2 February 2023 8:36 AM
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted And Bolt welcomes it with open arms. 2 February 2023 8:31 AM
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult. 2 February 2023 8:05 AM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Business
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you. 2 February 2023 8:13 AM
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching. 2 February 2023 8:04 AM
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Business

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

2 February 2023 6:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Beyonce
Beyonce music
Renaissance

On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.

It's true, BeyHive fans, Beyoncé (41) will tour this year!

Queen B made the announcement on 1 February.

This "world" tour announcement came after Queen B performed exclusively and privately at a luxury resort in Dubai for selected influencers and journalists which included local socialites; Thando Thabethe, Rich Mnisi, and Maps Maponyane.

B's "Renaissance" tour will be her sixth solo headlining tour since her 2018 On the Run II tour with husband and longtime collaborator Jay-Z.

The tour kicks off in Stockholm on 10 May and circles around Minneapolis on 20 July.

The "Cuff It" trendsetter will visit these countries in between:

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer will take a short break and get back to it with the North American leg of her tour starting on 27 September, with more dates due to be announced.

Of course, many fans were delighted about this news.

But some fans noticed that the Queen really said, "to the left" when she outlined her "world" tour because Africa forms no part of it.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about this:

So yes, Africa isn't on the list... But this didn't stop fans from hoping that maybe, just maybe, she'll stop by in 2024.

Who knows... maybe this is true, or maybe it isn't.

All we know is, there'll always be a homecoming in Africa for Queen B.


This article first appeared on KFM : Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa




2 February 2023 6:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Beyonce
Beyonce music
Renaissance

More from Entertainment

zhukovsky/123rf

TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons

1 February 2023 10:04 AM

After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© damedeeso/123rf.com

Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town

31 January 2023 1:13 PM

Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: vchalup

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

31 January 2023 10:23 AM

Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing

30 January 2023 10:47 AM

Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023

30 January 2023 7:16 AM

Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks

28 January 2023 6:52 AM

Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash

Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'

27 January 2023 2:45 PM

Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists

27 January 2023 2:17 PM

Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: chrisvanlennephoto / 123rf

Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!

27 January 2023 1:50 PM

Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'

27 January 2023 12:39 PM

Jimmy Nevis visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about his new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted

2 February 2023 8:31 AM

And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg business owners close up shop as Eskom implements load shedding. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

1 February 2023 8:43 AM

Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded

Opinion

Major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion

Local

SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?

Local

EWN Highlights

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 10:05 AM

Dr Peter Beale murder case: SAMA pushes for specialised medical courts

2 February 2023 10:03 AM

Stand Up SA expected to march to Eskom to demand an end to load shedding

2 February 2023 9:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA