Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
It's true, BeyHive fans, Beyoncé (41) will tour this year!
Queen B made the announcement on 1 February.
This "world" tour announcement came after Queen B performed exclusively and privately at a luxury resort in Dubai for selected influencers and journalists which included local socialites; Thando Thabethe, Rich Mnisi, and Maps Maponyane.
B's "Renaissance" tour will be her sixth solo headlining tour since her 2018 On the Run II tour with husband and longtime collaborator Jay-Z.
The tour kicks off in Stockholm on 10 May and circles around Minneapolis on 20 July.
The "Cuff It" trendsetter will visit these countries in between:
🙌🙌🙌' Music Choice (@MusicChoice) February 1, 2023
The multiple Grammy award-winning singer will take a short break and get back to it with the North American leg of her tour starting on 27 September, with more dates due to be announced.
Of course, many fans were delighted about this news.
But some fans noticed that the Queen really said, "to the left" when she outlined her "world" tour because Africa forms no part of it.
Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about this:
every “world tour” announcement be like pic.twitter.com/fCZ2lUAF9d' Shandya (@shandya) February 1, 2023
Lol it ain't a world tour, it's a country tour 🤣' alexwhynah (@alex_why_na) February 1, 2023
for many americans the world is the usa and Europe. Beyoncé in this, many would not even be able to identify a country outside the USA and Europe' victoria🇨🇮🫧 (@12Vikixi) February 1, 2023
Renaissance "World Tour" pic.twitter.com/GSoqtm0kCE' theus trovoada (@thetheumusk) February 1, 2023
She couldn’t even sprinkle Korea or Japan on her World Tour? Not even Melbourne?' Flawless Academy (@AOSeese) February 1, 2023
So yes, Africa isn't on the list... But this didn't stop fans from hoping that maybe, just maybe, she'll stop by in 2024.
she’s doing a real world tour though. you’re just not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/QUrJlDbW7i' 👑 (@adamzolanskiii) February 1, 2023
Who knows... maybe this is true, or maybe it isn't.
All we know is, there'll always be a homecoming in Africa for Queen B.
This article first appeared on KFM : Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
Source : buzzfuss
More from Entertainment
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons
After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.Read More
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town
Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.Read More
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan
Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks
Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar.Read More
Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'
Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.Read More
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists
Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.Read More
Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!
Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.Read More
More from Business
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.Read More
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.Read More
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia
Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.Read More
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement
Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.Read More