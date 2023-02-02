South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Richard Calland, a law professor, political commentator, and columnist.
South Africa may soon become the title sponsor of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in a £4.2 million deal, almost R1 billion.
The sponsorship deal is for three years.
It’s clear that advertising in the premier league, on the shirts of players, or in the stadium is potentially very good value for money as an advertising strategy.Richard Calland
RELATED: SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
The question remains whether South Africa can afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism.
With many developmental challenges, is it morally defensible to prioritise advertising over investments in infrastructure and services?
On the other hand, the English Premier League is a global public good with millions of viewers worldwide, and advertising in the league is considered good value for money.
Moreover, tourism creates jobs, which is crucial for the South African economy.
… and secondly, tourism is a job creator.Richard Calland, Law professor, political commentator and columnist
RELATED: SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
