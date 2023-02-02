Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
• The Russia-Ukraine war will reach its one-year anniversary in February
• Military experts warn that a major new offensive by Russia is likely
• Ukraine has asked for backing from the West in anticipation of this
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more assistance from the West, requesting fighter jets to help his country repel attacks by Russia.
US president Joe Biden could reportedly announce new military aid as early as this week.
That might be the time that a new offensive is launched and all these Western weapons and potentially battle tanks get put to the test.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The push is speculated to happen on the Russian army’s special holiday, Defender of the Fatherland Day on 23 February.
There’s been this big conscription... there are an extra 300 000 to 500 000 soldiers in the Russian army who have deployed closer to Ukraine if not actually on the border of Ukraine.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
This article first appeared on 702 : Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month
Source : Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
