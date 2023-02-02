[REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane and expert Henriette Davis about her experience with the hottest celeb-loving, anti-aging and recovery secret, 'medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy' (mHBOT).
mHBOT is the universal acronym for medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It’s all about speeding up recovery. This will include recovery from hard sports training sessions, injuries, post-surgery, long Covid, and wound healing to name but a few.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
Why oxygen therapy?
A healthy body can absorb a maximum of 100% oxygen, however, under pressure that percentage increases multiple times. The body needs oxygen to heal. So, the more oxygen, the faster the healing.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
How does it work?
The patient will enter the hyperbaric chamber which will be compressed to 1.45 atmospheres, the patient will have an oxygen mask to further increase the oxygen levels. A session usually lasts about 60 minutes. Our hyperbaric chamber is big enough to sit upright and Wi-Fi is available inside the chamber.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
What are the benefits of oxygen therapy?
A strengthened immune [system], reduces the inflammatory response, improves circulation, and it fights infection.Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist
All of these benefits make oxygen therapy a favourite among celebrities and athletes, including Justin Bieber, Michael Phelps, LeBron James, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Van der Westhuizen gives it a "thumbs up".
I did feel a little bit of a difference. I do give it a thumbs up but I think it is something that you do have to regularly do. The one place that I do say I really felt a big difference is sleep at night. I really had my best night's sleep.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident wellness and fitness guru
Van der Westhuizen also says that, if you have a fear of the dark or are claustrophobic, you don't have to worry because you can get out at any time and the chamber is "big enough" and "well-lit".
Want to give this one a try?
Check out the website or call 083 4444 321.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interviews.
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY
Source : annaberdnik
More from Lifestyle
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years
Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.Read More
Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing
Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you.Read More
[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!
Protect yourself by making sure what site you're on when you're buying tickets, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?
Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk.Read More
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?
Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments.Read More
CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language
What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift.Read More
It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch
Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side?Read More
Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels
Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents.Read More