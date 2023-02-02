[REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis. 2 February 2023 8:36 AM
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted And Bolt welcomes it with open arms. 2 February 2023 8:31 AM
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult. 2 February 2023 8:05 AM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Business
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you. 2 February 2023 8:13 AM
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching. 2 February 2023 8:04 AM
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY

2 February 2023 7:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Health and wellness
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
oxygen cylinders
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Liezel van der Westhuizen tests "mHBOT" (hyperbaric oxygen therapy) — a popular wellness practice favoured by celebs.

Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane and expert Henriette Davis about her experience with the hottest celeb-loving, anti-aging and recovery secret, 'medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy' (mHBOT).

mHBOT is the universal acronym for medium hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It’s all about speeding up recovery. This will include recovery from hard sports training sessions, injuries, post-surgery, long Covid, and wound healing to name but a few.

Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist

Why oxygen therapy?

A healthy body can absorb a maximum of 100% oxygen, however, under pressure that percentage increases multiple times. The body needs oxygen to heal. So, the more oxygen, the faster the healing.

Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist

How does it work?

The patient will enter the hyperbaric chamber which will be compressed to 1.45 atmospheres, the patient will have an oxygen mask to further increase the oxygen levels. A session usually lasts about 60 minutes. Our hyperbaric chamber is big enough to sit upright and Wi-Fi is available inside the chamber.

Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist

What are the benefits of oxygen therapy?

A strengthened immune [system], reduces the inflammatory response, improves circulation, and it fights infection.

Henriette Davis, owner of mHBOT and kinesiologist

All of these benefits make oxygen therapy a favourite among celebrities and athletes, including Justin Bieber, Michael Phelps, LeBron James, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van der Westhuizen gives it a "thumbs up".

I did feel a little bit of a difference. I do give it a thumbs up but I think it is something that you do have to regularly do. The one place that I do say I really felt a big difference is sleep at night. I really had my best night's sleep.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident wellness and fitness guru

Van der Westhuizen also says that, if you have a fear of the dark or are claustrophobic, you don't have to worry because you can get out at any time and the chamber is "big enough" and "well-lit".

Want to give this one a try?

Check out the website or call 083 4444 321.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interviews.


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY




2 February 2023 7:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Health and wellness
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
oxygen cylinders
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix

Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing

2 February 2023 8:13 AM

Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!

2 February 2023 6:57 AM

Protect yourself by making sure what site you're on when you're buying tickets, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment?

1 February 2023 3:20 PM

Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay?

1 February 2023 1:36 PM

Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© estradaanton/123rf.com

CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language

1 February 2023 1:07 PM

What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Dark Chocolate Day

It's National Dark Chocolate Day! Here's 5 reasons to make the switch

1 February 2023 12:07 PM

Dark chocolate has a number of nutritious benefits so why not make the switch to the dark side?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels

1 February 2023 11:15 AM

Africa Melane interviews fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen and chats about fitness tips for parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa

1 February 2023 7:33 AM

Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded

Opinion

Major development planned for Cape Town’s derelict Strandfontein Pavilion

Local

SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational?

Local

EWN Highlights

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 10:05 AM

Dr Peter Beale murder case: SAMA pushes for specialised medical courts

2 February 2023 10:03 AM

Stand Up SA expected to march to Eskom to demand an end to load shedding

2 February 2023 9:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA