Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
Lester Kiewit interviews Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Bolt's head of public policy for East and Southern Africa.
On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the lifting of the moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences.
This moratorium was imposed by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) in February 2021.
In a statement released by Bolt, they welcome "the decision taken by the City of Cape Town to lift the moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences, which includes e-hailing services".
"We look forward to working with the City to build on this important first step in building distinct and conducive regulatory measures that enable drivers and passengers across the city to benefit from the services on our platform," Bolt adds.
Gasnolar, Bolt's head of public policy for East and Southern Africa shares more:
- Bolt is very happy with what this means not only for drivers, but for passengers as well
- This has demonstrated to the City that the demand for e-hailing services is high
- Despite rejoicing in this achievement, Gasnolar says that there's still work that's needed to be done
- There's still a lot more that can be done in terms of embracing technology to improve the functionality of the City and country as a whole, he adds
- Gasnolar says that the reason for the moratorium was the lack of understanding of the demand and functionality of e-hailing services
- Cars being impounded has been a by-product of the moratorium
- Impoundments can reach up to R18 000
- Getting vehicles out of impoundment is a "process" – Bolt and other players in the market have worked towards assisting drivers with the paperwork aspect of the impoundment
- Additionally, they have worked towards subsiding the costs and looking at ways to mitigate the risks – money is needed for the impoundment, but drivers are also losing out on earning opportunities
It's very difficult when there's a moratorium; you're told you can't apply for a licence but then you get stopped because you don't have a licence. It's a catch-22 situation.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Bolt Head of Public Policy for East and Southern Africa
There's still a lot of work that needs to happen, where e-hailing can be recognised as a stand-alone category.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Bolt Head of Public Policy for East and Southern Africa
The urgency to lift this moratorium is now and we're very glad, that as the mayor indicated, he's been able to do it before the end of this year.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Head of Public Policy for East and Southern Africa - Bolt
