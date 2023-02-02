Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing

Love is sharing a password.

This after the service lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year – one of the identifiable factors being the widespread practice of account sharing.

In its latest Help Center update, the popular streaming service said that sharing accounts outside of your household will be harder.

How will it work?

Logins will still be sharable within a single household – so if mom, dad, your roommate or significant other are paying, you should be safe.

Not in the same household? This is where things will get trickier.

Using information such as your IP address, device IDs and account activity, Netflix will now be able to detect where users are logging in from, allowing them to intervene.

To put it plainly, devices using the same account are regarded as "trusted" if they are connected to your home Wi-Fi regularly.

“To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website and watch something at least once every 31 days."

"This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location,” read the update.”

If you attempt to sign into your account from a device that is not associated with the "Netflix household", you may be asked to verify the device before it can be used.

To verify a device, Netflix will send a link to the email address or phone number linked to the primary account owner. The link will open to a page with a four-digit verification code, which must be entered on the device within 15 minutes.

Those travelling for an extended period of time or living between different homes may occasionally be asked to verify their device.

