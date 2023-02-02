Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
• Europe’s oldest Viking festival has for the first time allowed women to participate in the torch land procession
• Women were previously only allowed to participate as hostesses
The 142-year-old event is traditionally held on the last Tuesday in January and sees the celebration of Shetland's Norse heritage.
Shetland is 160 kilometres north of Scotland’s mainland.
Visitors from across the world flock to Lerwick (Shetland's capital city) to gather and watch the spectacle.
The day’s proceeding includes warriors parading through the streets by torchlight and ends with a grand display – the burning of a replica Viking longship.
Before, essentially women and girls were asked to provide hot drinks. Now, women and girls have absolutely joined in with the flaming torches.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Europe’s biggest fire festival has essentially gone sexually equal.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
