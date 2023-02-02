10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series





Hold on... before we get to it...

For those of us who didn't know that Netflix existed before streaming, here's a quick history check:

1) Before Netflix went full streaming mode, the service offered unlimited DVD rentals and subscriptions.

2) In 2007, Netflix offered direct streaming for many DVDs for a flat monthly fee, a dynamic and revolutionary model that almost single-handedly drove Blockbuster and other video rental stores out of business.

3) A decade ago (February 1, 2013) Netflix created it's very first original series.

And it was DRUM ROOOOOOOOLL!

House of Cards

The American political thriller, created by Beau Willimon was based on the 1989 novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs and a 1990 BBC version of the series also exists.

Of course, the US Netflix version received love from fans and brought home multiple awards including nine Emmy nominations, a first for a streaming-only platform.

After five successful seasons, the show received a total of seven Emmys and 56 nominations.

Unfortunately, this hit ended after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the show's lead actor, Kevin Spacey became public.

But such a legendary move for the streaming service.

Since then, other Netflix pioneers include:

1) Orange is the New Black

After it's release in 2013 and seven seasons, this legendary prison comedy-drama:

1) Won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and other noteworthy nominations for "Outstanding Comedy Series", "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series" to name a few.

2) Became the first to receive Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama categories.

3) The same actor and actress won Emmy awards for the same role.

2) Icarus

In 2018, Icarus became the first Netflix production to win an Oscar, taking home the award for Best Documentary Feature.

3) Roma

Released as a Netflix original series in 2018, Alfonso Cuarón released this period piece set in 1970 and 1971, following the tribulations of a live-in housekeeper.

This one won three Academy Awards.

And that's some of the very first Netflix originals that set the standard for other epic shows.

Since then we've seen legendary work from Wednesday, Peaky Blinders and Sex Education to K-dramas, and exclusive Netflix comedy specials... and we look forward to many more.

