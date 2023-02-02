10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series
Hold on... before we get to it...
For those of us who didn't know that Netflix existed before streaming, here's a quick history check:
1) Before Netflix went full streaming mode, the service offered unlimited DVD rentals and subscriptions.
2) In 2007, Netflix offered direct streaming for many DVDs for a flat monthly fee, a dynamic and revolutionary model that almost single-handedly drove Blockbuster and other video rental stores out of business.
3) A decade ago (February 1, 2013) Netflix created it's very first original series.
And it was DRUM ROOOOOOOOLL!
House of Cards
The American political thriller, created by Beau Willimon was based on the 1989 novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs and a 1990 BBC version of the series also exists.
Of course, the US Netflix version received love from fans and brought home multiple awards including nine Emmy nominations, a first for a streaming-only platform.
After five successful seasons, the show received a total of seven Emmys and 56 nominations.
Unfortunately, this hit ended after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the show's lead actor, Kevin Spacey became public.
But such a legendary move for the streaming service.
Since then, other Netflix pioneers include:
1) Orange is the New Black
After it's release in 2013 and seven seasons, this legendary prison comedy-drama:
1) Won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and other noteworthy nominations for "Outstanding Comedy Series", "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series" to name a few.
2) Became the first to receive Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama categories.
3) The same actor and actress won Emmy awards for the same role.
2) Icarus
In 2018, Icarus became the first Netflix production to win an Oscar, taking home the award for Best Documentary Feature.
3) Roma
Released as a Netflix original series in 2018, Alfonso Cuarón released this period piece set in 1970 and 1971, following the tribulations of a live-in housekeeper.
This one won three Academy Awards.
And that's some of the very first Netflix originals that set the standard for other epic shows.
Since then we've seen legendary work from Wednesday, Peaky Blinders and Sex Education to K-dramas, and exclusive Netflix comedy specials... and we look forward to many more.
This article first appeared on KFM : 10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/yubCnXAA3H8
More from Entertainment
Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.Read More
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons
After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.Read More
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town
Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.Read More
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan
Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks
Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar.Read More