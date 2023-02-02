Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
Bongani Bingwa interviews Stefanie Fick of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Emergency gas power is not suited to solve the country's energy crisis, argues Outa.
It is taking the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to court to demand full disclosure of all records pertaining to negotiations with Karpowership.
Outa wants to know how a generation license was granted to the emergency gas-to-power company.
It is that whole decision that Nersa took that we will be taking on a review. Twenty years is not a solution, and it is like shooting an ant with a shotgun. Secondly, the price of gas and electricity is ridiculous.Stefanie Fick, Executive director - Organization Undoing Tax Abuse
Karpowership is not the solution to the biggest energy crisis we have in South Africa and that is our problem and why we are scared. This deal is not suitable for South Africa.Stefanie Fick, Executive director - Organization Undoing Tax Abuse
This article first appeared on 702 : Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
