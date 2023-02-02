Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 8:05 AM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Western Cape Child Murders
Daniel Smit
Jerobejin van Wyk

The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child murder.

CAPE TOWN - Police have now confirmed human remains found in an oil drum have been identified as that of 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk.

It has been a year since the teenager went missing in the Western Cape town of Klawer.

Parts of his body were found on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit, who was charged with the murder, in December, and were positively linked to the murder of Van Wyk.

The remains were found by the new homeowner after Smit's property was sold while he was cleaning the property.

It was initially alleged the 13-year-old was killed because he and a friend had taken mangoes off a tree in Smit's garden.

Two days later, parts of the boy's body were found in a drain on the accused's property.

ALSO READ: Klawer community losing faith as Jerobejin Van Wyk murder case drags on

The development has his friends and loved ones re-living the trauma of his brutal murder.

The Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement's Wendy Pekeur said Van Wyk's relatives were reeling following the latest discovery.

"I felt a bit angry due to the fact that that his remains were found 10 months after they found his first body parts... It just seems there wasn’t a proper investigation in the house. Everything that was closed up should have been searched knowing that it’s a crime scene," Pekeur said.

SMIT STILL AWAITS EVALUATION

The case against Smit has dragged on, with him waiting for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital since April last year to undergo mental observation.

When he appeared in court earlier this week, it was stated he was currently number 36 on the hospital's waiting list.

Initially, his lawyer stated the killing was not out of anger or racially motivated, but rather driven by the accused's history with murderous occult practices from a young age.

His lawyer claimed Smit learned to kill from an occult group in Sea Point at the age of 19.

A psychologist’s report stated that Smit had seen the two boys steal fruit from his garden and that he chased them in his vehicle after he was mocked.

The document further stated that Van Wyk was taken to the accused's house, where he was given bread and a cold drink before he had his neck broken.

The 13-year-old’s body was then placed in a freezer.

It also emerged that he later gave his 20-year-old daughter sleeping tablets so he could perform a pre-planned ritual that allegedly involved dismembering the teen's body and burning parts in his fireplace, while other remains were thrown into a septic tank later found by municipal workers.

The matter was postponed to later this month.

WATCH: Killed for a mango? Klawer has questions about Jerobejin van Wyk’s murder


This article first appeared on EWN : Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk




