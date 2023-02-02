Streaming issues? Report here
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

2 February 2023 8:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Population
sub-Saharan Africa
fertility rates
birth rates

While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.

The population of Sub-Saharan Africa is growing faster than the rest of the world as the fertility rate is almost double the global average.

The fertility rate - which refers to the average number of children a woman will have in her life has seen a decline across the world since 1950, when the global average was 4.9 births per woman.

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf
Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

As of 2020 the global average was 2.4 births per woman.

However, in the same period in Sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate only declined to 4.7 per woman, from 6.5 in 1950.

According to the United Nations (UN), the data suggests the population of Sub-Saharan Africa could double by the year 2050.

While population growth is anticipated in Sub-Saharan Africa, the UN says 61 countries are expecting a population decline in the same period.


This article first appeared on 702 : Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050




