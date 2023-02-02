Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050
The population of Sub-Saharan Africa is growing faster than the rest of the world as the fertility rate is almost double the global average.
The fertility rate - which refers to the average number of children a woman will have in her life has seen a decline across the world since 1950, when the global average was 4.9 births per woman.
As of 2020 the global average was 2.4 births per woman.
However, in the same period in Sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate only declined to 4.7 per woman, from 6.5 in 1950.
According to the United Nations (UN), the data suggests the population of Sub-Saharan Africa could double by the year 2050.
While population growth is anticipated in Sub-Saharan Africa, the UN says 61 countries are expecting a population decline in the same period.
This article first appeared on 702 : Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050
