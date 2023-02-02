2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town





Sporty people stay updated with the latest Cape Town events below:

1) Africa's first ever Netball World Cup

When: 28 July - 6 August

Where: International Convention Centre

Click here to secure your ticket.

For more information, click here.

2) ICC Women's T20 World Cup

When: 10 to 26 February

Where: Newlands Stadium

Click here to secure your ticket.

For more information, click here.

3) IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division II Group B

When: 20 to 26 February

Where: The Ice Station, GrandWest

Click here to secure your ticket.

For more information, click here.

4) Sunshine Ladies Tour

- The Investec Ladies Open:

When: 10 – 12 February

Where: Outeniqua and Montagu courses

- The Cape Town Ladies Open:

When: 15 – 17 February

Where: Atlantic Beach

Click here to secure tickets to both events.

For more information, click here.

These events are meant to attract tourists to our city to bump up our economy and elevate the status of women's sports. women in sports and brand 2023 as the "year of women".

Supporting these events forms part of the City's contribution to efforts aimed at elevating the status of women's sports and providing as many platforms for athletes to showcase their skills. In this regard, our events department is defining 2023 as the year of women by doing more to support women-driven events, in particular women's sports. These events have the potential to raise the status of women's sports in the country. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

We support this cause 1 000% and hope it continues beyond 2023.

The City also joins 11 other cities around the world as hosts of season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

On 25 February, the Mother City will host Africa's first ever E-Prix event in the Green Point Precinct.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Cape Town will also host these events:

International Public Art Festival (March)

African Youth Kung Fu & Martial Arts (March)

Cape Town Ramadaan Festival (March)

Cape Town Cycle Tour (March)

Cape Town Carnival (March)

Drift City (March)

Africa Travel Week (March)

Monster Jam (March)

SA Christmas Band Board Competition (March)

Comic Con Cape Town (March)

U/18 Ice Hockey World Championships (March)

Two Oceans Marathon (April)

Encounters Film Festival (June)

Jive Cape Town Funny Festival (June)

Totalsports Women's Race (August)

Cape Town Festival of Speed (September)

WOMAD Cape Town (September)

Open Book Festival (September)

Are you ready for a jam-packed sporting year?

This article first appeared on KFM : 2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town