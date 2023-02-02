Olympian Alexi Pappas shares life-changing advice from her coach
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is the best advice you would offer someone who is doubting their ability to live or perform?
Sports stars are pressured to keep and work within higher expectations where failure is not an option.
It's good to have crappy days.' Billy Oppenheimer (@bpoppenheimer) January 31, 2023
Olympian Alexi Pappas on the best advice she's ever gotten: The Rule of Thirds... pic.twitter.com/QtLZsG4FFs
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : Olympian Alexi Pappas shares life-changing advice from her coach
Source : @AlexiPappas/Twitter
More from Local
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
This hilarious video shows a man falling from the veranda of his house after winter rainfall.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.Read More
Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk
The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.Read More