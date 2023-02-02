[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
Some people enjoy keeping wild or exotic animals as pets and having these animals living on their private residences.
These animals have not adapted to living alongside humans, rarely have their needs met in captivity and pose a risk to others in the community if they escape.
Do we need to see changes made to legislation to stop people from keeping wild animals as pets?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Flora Mokgohloa, deputy director general for Biodiversity and conservation, Douglas Wolhuter, National Senior Inspector Manager Wildlife Protection Unit National Council of SPCAs and Lizaene Cornwall, Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
More from Lifestyle
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more
On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes.Read More
Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts
We're basically cousins! So, if you see them anywhere, don't hurt them. Learn about what you should do and what you should avoid.Read More
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns
The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year.Read More
The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen
Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer
Smoking weed does not have to leave you low on energy as some strains can actually leave you feeling clear headed and motivated.Read More
We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future
Many South Africans earn less than R10k a month, which can make it hard to budget, but it is possible if you adapt your lifestyle.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More