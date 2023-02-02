[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Emily Dove also known as (egbd27) on Twitter, jokingly told tweeps to pray for her husband after falling on himself.
Prayers for my husband, a casualty of the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/si7HD6VRQa' Emily Dove (@egbd27) January 31, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
