Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles





Clarence Ford interviews Didi and Tim Deane, Founders of POPCO.

After travelling abroad and coming across healthy, natural popsicles, Didi and Tim thought of ways to fill the gap in the South African market.

Following extensive research, they took the leap and POPCO was born.

Image: POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

POPCO was launched in 2018 with the intention of building a business that creates employment, brings joy to customers and shows off all of the flavoursome fruit and vegetables that South Africa is home to.

And they've done just that, with 15 employees and counting.

We wanted to build a business and a product that represents the incredible quality of South African fruit and an all-natural alternative to the mainstream stick ice creams out there. Didi Deane, Founder - POPCO

With over 20 health-conscious flavours, there's something for everyone, no matter your dietary requirements and restrictions.

Not to forget that they're halaal, kosher and free from concentrates, pastes, colourants and flavourants.

Image: POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

POPCO currently has 150 stockists around the country, including Spar, Spier, Boschendal, Ou Meul groups and some Vida e caffès.

If you'd like to shop from the comfort of your home, you can place an order online.

This includes those living in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with delivery between one to three days, says Didi.

The brand is constantly improving and growing their craft to ensure excellence in every batch, so be sure to be on the lookout for new flavours and products.

To learn more about POPCO, click here.

It's really good, it's absolutely amazing. Clarence Ford, News and Views

