Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman.

• Glass-walled £2m luxury flat owners have won a case against art gallery Tate Modern for violating their privacy

• The art gallery has been ordered to cover or seal off its high-rise viewing platform that allowed visitors to look into the homes of residents

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

The court ruled in favour of residents who were living in see-through glass-covered apartments, validating that their privacy was violated by London art gallery house Tate Modern.

Tate Modern’s viewing platform – which lies directly across the apartment building - has been ordered to seal off parts of its viewing terrace.

The court ruled that the gallery had violated “the common law of private nuisance'' and was an abnormal use of Tate Modern's property.

Residents of the glass-walled flats argued that their privacy was being infringed upon by Tate Modern who allowed "hundreds of thousands" of to its customers to look inside their homes.

Tate Modern is one of London's biggest tourist attractions and has around 500 000 visitors each year.

After a long-winded legal bid to shut down the viewing platform, the five affected residents won the supreme court privacy battle - an overturn in the previous ruling, which favoured the galley.

Tate Modern was built in 2000 and the viewing podium was erected in 2016, while the block of flats was built a few years after.

They obviously found that more art than the paintings on the walls. Barbara Friedman - Barb's Wire Correspondent

