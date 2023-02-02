The Midday Report Express: SA Tourism vehemently defends R1bn sponsorship





SA Tourism's plan to spend R1 billion on English Premiership team, Tottenham Hotspur, takes the lead on The Midday Report today.

After the story broke yesterday via The Daily Maverick, many a South African took umbrage with the vast sum being spent. With the ongoing energy crisis, it was proposed that the money would be better spent restoring Eskom. Now, during a media briefing, SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo, came out in defence of the sponsorship.

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN's Kgomotso Modise about the matter

Let me look straight into camera and say this to all South Africans. The money that's invested in tourism is not the same money that's required for energy. It's not the same amount of money that is required for potholes. There are other departments that are dedicated and are given that mandate by legislation. Our legislated mandate is not about that. Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO - SA Tourism

Our legislative mandate is about persuading international people to travel into the country and spend money in our economy. And that is what we will stick to. Whether it is through this initiative or any other initiative. But that is what we are mandated to do. That is what we're paid to do, and that is what we will continue to do until we are told otherwise. Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO - SA Tourism

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Order has been restored in Soshanguve area after residents protested about downed water services

ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, is now an MP - way paved for him to take up peputy president position.

Five people were killed in a shooting at a men's hostel in Kwamashu.

Mandy’s Book Of The Week: “The Overcomers” by Alef Meulenberg - stories of resilient township entrepreneurs.

