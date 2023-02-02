SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal
JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism (SAT) says there has been a malicious leak of internal documents regarding the Tottenham Hotspur deal.
The Daily Maverick reported on an almost R1 billion sponsorship of the football giant being considered by the tourism entity.
Questions have been asked about the decision to channel the money into a single project.
SAT said the sponsorship would yield R88 billion in international spend into the local economy.
ALSO READ: SA Tourism's proposed R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur: Sane or irrational
SAT acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefed the media on the sponsorship deal on Thursday.
He said there was no signed contract yet, but that the SAT board had conditionally approved the deal.
Khumalo said when the leak of an internal PowerPoint presentation happened, the board had conditionally approved the deal.
“Somebody maliciously leaked confidential documentation into the press prematurely while the discussion was still being had.
“The money that is invested in tourism is not the same money for energy or potholes, there are other departments for that.
“Our legislative mandate is about persuading international travelers to spend their money in the country,” Khumalo explained.
Khumalo said before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism was contributing 6.4% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). This has since dropped to 3.2%.
ALSO READ: Sisulu uninvolved in R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA Tourism, says dept
He said SAT was not asking for “new money” to go into the deal, but rather that SAT would be aggregating the money that would go into their smaller projects to the deal.
"If you take 2017 to 2019, we spent just under R1.2 billion in terms of media investment on foreign soil. So that money has been spent in international marketing in any event.
"For the last 20 years, money has been spent on foreign soil to persuade foreign nationals to travel into South Africa."
SA Tourism Acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo is briefing the media on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/HnaQIEOIHL' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2023
An internal investigation would be conducted to find out how the documents were leaked, Khumalo confirmed.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal
