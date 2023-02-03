[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes
Former Daily Show host, Trevor Noah was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Xolisa Dyeshana, and Sizwe Dhlomo.
The group of friends went on their annual friend holiday to Costa Rica in December during the festive season.
We do something that we really don't want to do. For the experience.Trevor Noah, comedian
Life flashing in front of Trevor Noah's eyes
The friends went white river rafting in Costa Rica but their raft overturned while they going through a rapid.
Noah talks to Colbert about how they were going along the river and the next thing they were flipped over in the river.
That's actually my friend Anele (Mdoda) and she has flipped upside down as you can see. You've got to admit it's a pretty amazing picture.Trevor Noah, comedian
Watch the video
Trevor Noah will host The GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, 5 February.
About 947
If Joburg is South Africa’s heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps listeners connected to the city, engaged with the boldest personalities, and moving to the biggest hits – all day and all night. 947 is all about having fun in Joburg. Our job is to make our audience laugh and to give them a lift. As a station, we also have a passion for changing lives in Joburg by amplifying the generosity of its people.
Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes
More from Entertainment
Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.Read More
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons
After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.Read More
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town
Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.Read More
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan
Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More