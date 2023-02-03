Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes

3 February 2023 5:48 AM
by Nondwe Maqubela
Tags:
Trevor Noah
Stephen Colbert
The Late SHow

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more.

Former Daily Show host, Trevor Noah was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Xolisa Dyeshana, and Sizwe Dhlomo.

The group of friends went on their annual friend holiday to Costa Rica in December during the festive season.

We do something that we really don't want to do. For the experience.

Trevor Noah, comedian

Life flashing in front of Trevor Noah's eyes

The friends went white river rafting in Costa Rica but their raft overturned while they going through a rapid.

Noah talks to Colbert about how they were going along the river and the next thing they were flipped over in the river.

That's actually my friend Anele (Mdoda) and she has flipped upside down as you can see. You've got to admit it's a pretty amazing picture.

Trevor Noah, comedian
324240752-1197609451153621-3341939588676636209-njpg

Watch the video

Trevor Noah will host The GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, 5 February.

About 947

If Joburg is South Africa's heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps listeners connected to the city, engaged with the boldest personalities, and moving to the biggest hits – all day and all night. 947 is all about having fun in Joburg. Our job is to make our audience laugh and to give them a lift. As a station, we also have a passion for changing lives in Joburg by amplifying the generosity of its people.

Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to.

Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes




