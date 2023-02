Residents in Soshanguve protested against water cuts on 01 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Order has been restored in the Soshanguve area after protests become destructive when water services were halted. Residents took to the streets to voice the displeasure, setting up barricades and burning tyres.

Once water had started flowing back into homes many of the residents dispersed and the area has largely returned to normal.