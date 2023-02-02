Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns
Clarence Ford speaks to Wits University entomologist Marcus Byrne about the feared Parktown prawn.
Who would dare face the notorious Parktown prawn? Besides their massive size, reddish colour and bristling legs, and mouthparts, - they can hiss, bite, jump and may eject black faecal liquid if threatened.
While many consider them the "crickets from hell", entomologist Marcus Byrne says they are a valuable part of the ecosystem.
What they are is the ultimate recyclers, bottom of the food chain turning waste material back into usable material by releasing the nutrients into plant material.Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University
They are a forest species that often come out of the woodwork and into your lush garden this time of year.
Parktown prawns were first discovered in Barberton, Mpumalanga in 1899 by English entomologist William Kirby.
Although they were officially discovered in South Africa, they are also found throughout Namibia and semi-arid regions of Angola.
They feast on slugs, snails and moth larvae. They also love dog and cat food, pet droppings, dry oatmeal and fallen fruits.
What they are is a forest species, so we have built forests in our gardens.Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University
Byrne says people should not be scared of an insect the size of your thumb – as they are relatively harmless.
It can jump and it can bite, but it's not going to kill you…Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parktown_prawn#/media/File:Libanasidus_vittatus02.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more
On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes.Read More
Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts
We're basically cousins! So, if you see them anywhere, don't hurt them. Learn about what you should do and what you should avoid.Read More
The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen
Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer
Smoking weed does not have to leave you low on energy as some strains can actually leave you feeling clear headed and motivated.Read More
We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future
Many South Africans earn less than R10k a month, which can make it hard to budget, but it is possible if you adapt your lifestyle.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
There have been two separate incidents of escaped tigers in Johannesburg this year because of people keeping wild animals as pets.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More