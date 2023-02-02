Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns





Clarence Ford speaks to Wits University entomologist Marcus Byrne about the feared Parktown prawn.

Who would dare face the notorious Parktown prawn? Besides their massive size, reddish colour and bristling legs, and mouthparts, - they can hiss, bite, jump and may eject black faecal liquid if threatened.

While many consider them the "crickets from hell", entomologist Marcus Byrne says they are a valuable part of the ecosystem.

What they are is the ultimate recyclers, bottom of the food chain turning waste material back into usable material by releasing the nutrients into plant material. Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University

FILE: Parktown prawns. Picture: Wikimedia commons

They are a forest species that often come out of the woodwork and into your lush garden this time of year.

Parktown prawns were first discovered in Barberton, Mpumalanga in 1899 by English entomologist William Kirby.

Although they were officially discovered in South Africa, they are also found throughout Namibia and semi-arid regions of Angola.

They feast on slugs, snails and moth larvae. They also love dog and cat food, pet droppings, dry oatmeal and fallen fruits.

What they are is a forest species, so we have built forests in our gardens. Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University

Byrne says people should not be scared of an insect the size of your thumb – as they are relatively harmless.

It can jump and it can bite, but it's not going to kill you… Marcus Byrne, Entomologist - Wits University

Listen to the full audio above for more.