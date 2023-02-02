We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future





Clarence Ford speaks to Russell Dickerson, a debt counsellor.

Many South Africans have found ways to live comfortably on R10k a month .

Communal living can help you save on food, rent and utilities.

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

According to Dickerson, trying to live a first world lifestyle on R10 000 a month can be extremely challenging.

Once you've covered the basics of food, rent and transport, very little is left for savings or investments.

However, he adds that this does not mean it is impossible as you can choose to adapt your life to reduce one or more of these fixed costs.

A lot of South African’s do live very comfortably on R10 000 a month. Russell Dickerson, Debt Counsellor

One way to do this is to split costs through communal living, which allows people to share accommodation costs, utility costs and food costs.

The average person cannot live alone on R10 000 and live a first world lifestyle. Russell Dickerson, Debt Counsellor

Dickerson says he knew a group of single mothers who were struggling to support themselves in separate flats, so they pooled their resources and moved into a large house together.

Splitting the costs of rent and utilities, can allow a person to start saving a portion of their income for a rainy day and start investing for the future.

While communal living might not be for everyone, if you find likeminded people with similar goals you can find a way to live your best life on a budget.

