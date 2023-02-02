[LISTEN] Paul Mashatile prepares to take on deputy president position





Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

With a recent report that ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been confirmed as a member of Parliament, the way is now paved for him to take up the Office of the Deputy President of South Africa.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, EWN associate politics editor, about what this means for the politics of the nation going forward.

