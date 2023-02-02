Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer
For many people when they think about smoking weed they imagine feeling slow and sluggish, but one local strain can actually increase your energy.
An American publisher called Leafly published a list of the top strains of cannabis to beat your fatigue and Durban Poison came out on top.
Durban Poison is a strain of sativa that is said to have a sweet smell and leave users feeling uplifted and energetic.
Rather than leaving you feeling "stoned" on your couch, consuming this can leave you feeling energised, motivated and clear headed.
One user reviewed this strain saying that it was like the espresso of cannabis.
If you are someone who enjoys the occasional smoke, but also want to feel the motivated to take on all your tasks for the day this could be the option for you.
Some of the other options on the list were XJ-13, tropicana cookies and sour diesel.
This article first appeared on 702 : Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
More from Lifestyle
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more
On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes.Read More
Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts
We're basically cousins! So, if you see them anywhere, don't hurt them. Learn about what you should do and what you should avoid.Read More
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns
The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year.Read More
The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen
Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future
Many South Africans earn less than R10k a month, which can make it hard to budget, but it is possible if you adapt your lifestyle.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
There have been two separate incidents of escaped tigers in Johannesburg this year because of people keeping wild animals as pets.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More